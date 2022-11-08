Kenya Airways threatens to sack striking pilots

Kenya’s national career, Kenya Airways, has threatened to sack striking pilots in the country.

The pilots embarked on strike last Saturday to protest poor working conditions in East Africa’s biggest economy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka, said the management was considering serious action against the pilots for going on strike.

Kilavuka accused many of the pilots of feigning sickness in order to participate in the strike which has grounded flights for the third day.

He added that 132 of the 400 pilots registered with the airline’s operations team had described themselves unfit to work.

Kilavuka said a collective bargaining agreement forbids the pilots from staying out of work for more than 48 hours and the pilots could face dismissal.

The CEO revealed that the airline had 47 flights leaving over 12,000 passengers stranded since the strike began.

Kenyan media reported that officials of the Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (KALPA) have been summoned to court after failing to comply with orders on the strike.

