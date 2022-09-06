Kenya budgets $1.6m for Ruto’s inauguration

The Kenyan government will spend the sum of $1.662million (Sh200 million) for the inauguration of President-elect, William Ruto, slated for next week.

The country’s Supreme Court affirmed Ruto’s victory in the country’s presidential election on Monday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Kenyan Treasury Department said the funds had been allocated to the Assumption of Office Committee preparing for the transition of power from President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Vice President.

“The allocation of Sh200 million under the Executive Office of the President is provided for in the National Treasury for Assumption of Office activities,” the Treasury says in a report on the Pre-Election Economic Update.

The Kenyan Constitution stipulates that the President-elect will be sworn-in seven days after the Supreme Court upholds the election victory following an election petition.

