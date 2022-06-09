Kenya discovers 250,000 dead people on voters’ register

The Kenyan electoral commission has uncovered names of 250,000 dead people on the voters’ register following an audit ahead of the August 9 presidential election in the country.

The Chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the commission also discovered that nearly half a million others have duplicate records, while 226,000 people were registered using documents that do not belong to them.

The commission had earlier announced that it would publish the voters’ register by June 9 but due to the discovery of deceased persons in the register, it has pushed the publication to June 20 in order to address the findings by KPMG, an international firm contracted to undertake the audit.

Election irregularities in Kenya have led to deadly violence in the past, but this time, Chebukati said the Commission would do everything possible to address the problem.

IEBC had so far cleared four presidential candidates including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Vice President William Ruto, David Mwaure and George Wajackoyah for the election.

