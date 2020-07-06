Kenya lifts ban on international flights

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced the lifting of travel ban on local and international flights.

In a televised address, he said “international air travel into and out of the territory of Kenya shall resume effective 1 August 2020”.

He also announced the lifting of a ban of movement in and out of the capital Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and northeastern Madera.

Meanwhile, he warned that he would not hesitate to “revert to lockdown” if the situation worsened.

