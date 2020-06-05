KENYA: President Kenyatta reorganises govt, strips deputy of powers

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to reorganise his government which has seen him also strip his deputy, William Ruto of his power sharing privileges.

Reports say the presidency has also changed its name to the executive office of the president with some saying President Kenyatta will no longer seek his deputy’s approval on important state affairs.

According to the BBC, the development also means that the deputy president may also lose direct funding to his office and power to appoint his staff even as the head of public service has already alerted the finance ministry of the changes ahead of next week’s reading of the national budget.

The revised executive order has raised sharp debate in Kenya – some say the changes are routine while others are convinced that Ruto is no longer viewed as a co-partner in running the country.

Previously the pair – who first joined forces in 2012 as suspects at the International Criminal Court – consulted on key matters, including state appointments and government business in parliament.

