KENYA: President Ruto backtracks on tax hikes after deadly youth-led protests

In a significant turnaround, Kenyan President William Ruto has withdrawn planned tax increases, succumbing to pressure from protesters who had staged demonstrations across the country, stormed parliament, and threatened further action.

The move marks a major victory for the youth-led protest movement, which began as online condemnations of tax rises and escalated into mass rallies demanding political reform.

At least 23 people died and scores were wounded in violent clashes between police and protesters on Tuesday, according to medics.

In a televised address, Ruto announced that he would not sign the finance bill, which included the controversial tax increases.

“Listening keenly to the people of Kenya, who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this finance bill 2024, I concede. And therefore, I will not sign the 2024 finance bill, and it shall subsequently be withdrawn,” he said, flanked by lawmakers, some of whom applauded.

Vice President Rigathi Gachagua urged young people to call off the protests, citing the risk of further loss of life and property destruction.

He criticized the intelligence services for providing poor advice, saying, “There would have been no mayhem, but they slept on the job.”

Gachagua called for the head of the National Intelligence Service to resign.

> However, protesters remained defiant, reiterating demands for Ruto’s resignation and vowing further action.

Prominent social justice activist Boniface Mwangi, involved in the protests, called for a “1-million-people march.”

On social media, he wrote, “The arrogance is gone, but the lies are still there. Yesterday they unleashed goons and police to kill peaceful protesters. That will not stop us.”

Despite Ruto’s concession, some demonstrators vowed to proceed with a planned rally on Thursday, underscoring the ongoing crisis facing the president. The protest movement has grown into the most significant challenge to Ruto’s two-year-old presidency, with demands extending beyond tax reform to broader political change.

