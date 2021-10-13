Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop allegedly stabbed to death by husband

Kenyan athlete, Agnes Tirop has been allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, as she was found lifeless in her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Wednesday.

The two-time World Championship bronze medallist narrowly missed a podium finish at the summer’s rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Athletics Kenya confirned the incident in a statement on Wednesday, saying its officials were still trying to unearth the truth behind the athlete’s demise.

“We are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Tirop,” the Federation wrote.

Read Also: D’Tigers beat Kenya to secure second Afrobasket win, to face Cote d’Ivoire Sunday

“Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.”

Agnes Tirop, 25, made history by winning the World Cross Country title in 2015, becoming the event’s second youngest medalist.

She also won bronze at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m race.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the Kenyan long-distance protege came fourth in the 5,000m final.

Last month, Agnes Tirop set the world record for a women’s only 10km road race in Germany.

Join the conversation

Opinions