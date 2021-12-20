Connect with us

News

Kenyan businessman, Ricardo Badoer, dragged into $140m crypto fraud allegation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Kenyan businessman, Ricardo Badoer, dragged into $140m crypto fraud allegation

Kenyan businessman, Ricardo Badoer, has been roped into a cryptocurrency fraud allegation following faceoff with persons who invested in his crypto asset, Aidos Kuneen.

It was gathered that over $140 million worth of the digital asset is in his possession, and that he has denied investors, who are mostly Japanese, from accessing their investment.

Reports concerning the limitations placed on the crypto assets are divided, as it was stated that Badoer is keeping a tight leech on Aidos Kuneen cryptocurrency to prevent a collapse, while it was also alleged that he’s depriving investors of their money.

Read also: Cryptocurrency investors allegedly defrauded of $32m, DeFi100 denies rug pulling

Badoer is said to have blocked investors from their Telegram channel, and social media platforms, while also using a former General Service Unit police officer in Kenya to threaten investors.

According to Kenyan digital media outfit, Kahawa Tungu, investors are requesting the intervention of the Central Bank of Kenya and Sumac Microfinance Bank.

Badoer is a shareholder in Sumac MFB, and investors hope he gets sanctioned by the financial regulator and the lender, in a bid to force the Dubai-based businessman to release their investment.

He’s allegedly not committing to his financial responsibilities, as Badoer’s Kenyan football club, Wazito FC, is said to be owing players salaries, and yet to meet other club operational expenses.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen − five =

Investigations

COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....