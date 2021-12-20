Kenyan businessman, Ricardo Badoer, dragged into $140m crypto fraud allegation

Kenyan businessman, Ricardo Badoer, has been roped into a cryptocurrency fraud allegation following faceoff with persons who invested in his crypto asset, Aidos Kuneen.

It was gathered that over $140 million worth of the digital asset is in his possession, and that he has denied investors, who are mostly Japanese, from accessing their investment.

Reports concerning the limitations placed on the crypto assets are divided, as it was stated that Badoer is keeping a tight leech on Aidos Kuneen cryptocurrency to prevent a collapse, while it was also alleged that he’s depriving investors of their money.

Read also: Cryptocurrency investors allegedly defrauded of $32m, DeFi100 denies rug pulling

Badoer is said to have blocked investors from their Telegram channel, and social media platforms, while also using a former General Service Unit police officer in Kenya to threaten investors.

According to Kenyan digital media outfit, Kahawa Tungu, investors are requesting the intervention of the Central Bank of Kenya and Sumac Microfinance Bank.

Badoer is a shareholder in Sumac MFB, and investors hope he gets sanctioned by the financial regulator and the lender, in a bid to force the Dubai-based businessman to release their investment.

He’s allegedly not committing to his financial responsibilities, as Badoer’s Kenyan football club, Wazito FC, is said to be owing players salaries, and yet to meet other club operational expenses.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now