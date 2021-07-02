Kenyan govt denies reports of alleged role in Kanu’s arrest

The Republic of Kenya on Friday responded to claims that it was involved in the arrest and repatriation of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

This was clarified via a statement issued by the Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage in Abuja.

Machage accused the Nigerian media of linking President Uhuru Kenyatta, to the sting operation allegedly carried out by “Nigerian Intelligence” in the East Africa country.

The ambassador deemed the report as “spurious, derogatory and libellous deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain sections of the Nigerian people.”

Furthermore, he challenged anyone with facts relating to the “when, where, who and how particularly involved in the alleged arrest” to come forward with them.

However, he refused to confirm whether the incident took place on Kenyan soil.

“Kenyan Government is appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter as has been reported,” Machage said while stating the commitment of its Government towards sustaining the historical bond with Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed revealed that it had trailed the IPOB leader for over two years.

He said, “the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We will continue to respect and honour the obligations.”

