Kenyan man arrested for murder of his four-month-old baby

A 23-year-old Kenyan man identified as Mark Njuguna has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-month-old son in Gatanga Murang’a.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the young man was seen assaulting a woman, Mary Muthoni, who was said to be his wife over a paternity dispute. The man used a belt to whip the woman severally while their baby was on the floor.

Njuguna later grabbed the baby who he claims was not his biological son, and tossed him over the sofa.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the four-months-old baby died on the spot after landing on the concrete floor.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for selling 130 women in Afghanistan

The incident was reported to the police by the suspect’s father in the early hours of Tuesday, January 25.

According to Njuguna’s father Samuel Kigumo, he was woken up by the baby’s mother at around 2:45 am after the incident happened.

Kiguro said Muthoni managed to escape from the house after her husband threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm to alert neighbors.

The two are believed to have picked a quarrel after the man questioned whether he was the biological father of the boy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now