Kenyan man who chopped off wife’s hands for not conceiving gets 30 years imprisonment
A Kenyan man, Stephen Ngila, who chopped the hands of his wife, Jackline Mwende, in 2016, for not having a child for him and also cheating on him, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after the Machakos High Court in the South-East of Naiobi, found him guilty of attempted murder on Tuesday.
In her ruling, the Machakos Resident Magistrate, Brenda Bartoo, said:
“The court, having heard the accused person’s mitigation, noted the accused person was not remorseful for the offence he was convicted of. The court noted the offence was grave and the victim in her statement does not wish for any forgiveness.
“I therefore convict you of the offence of attempted murder. You will serve imprisonment of 30 years.”
In July 2016, Ngila had allegedly chopped off Mwende’s two hands and hacked her head with a machete after blaming her for their childless marriage.
The then 27-year-old Mwende, had narrated that her husband who was 34-years-old then, had come home drunk and told her “today is your last day” before he attacked her at her parents’ home in a village in southern Machakos County.
Mwende, who was in court during the trial, said she was satisfied with the court’s decision. Her case had drawn widespread international condemnation with some good Samaritans helping her procure prosthetic hands surgically implanted in South Korea.
But, according to her, the prosthetic hands don’t help much.
“I am the one whose hands were chopped off by my husband. I thank the court. God will punish him more because I had hands but now I live with disability,” Mwende told reporters outside the courthouse.
“I thank the court for its investigations. Some people talked ill about me following my predicament after my husband attacked me and chopped off my hands.
“May God bless all of them, both who talked well and those who supported me since I am alive. I won’t forget that God is the one who gives children. I thank God for both good and bad. I might have died.”
Without hands, she says she couldn’t do anything for herself but relied on others to do the simplest things.
“Everything is done for me. I was taken to Korea where I was given artificial hands that give pain at times. I have a lot of problems, at times going to clinic is a problem since I don’t have money to pay medical bills,” Mwende continued.
Mwende had said she was slashed with a panga (machete) by her husband for not bearing children in their seven-year marriage, adding that they frequently quarreled over the issue of childlessness.
According to another narrative, Mwende was allegedly cheating on her husband and it was her infidelity that angered Ngila and led to the attack. In an earlier interview, Mwende had admitted to cheating on her husband but insisted it was in the hope of getting pregnant and saving her marriage that led her to indulge in adultery.
Mwende said her husband had spotted her with another man in Machakos town a day before he chopped off her hands.
“We had sought accommodation in Machakos town because I did not want to bring him to my matrimonial bed. It was a one night affair and I returned home the next day.
“I did not know that my husband had set neighbours to spy on me. He then returned with a panga and assaulted me.
“It was on the Saturday of July 23. After spending time with the other man, I went back home where I lived alone because my husband had taken off three months earlier,” Mwende explained on Tuesday on the courthouse steps.
“Neighbours told him of my trip to Machakos with the man on the Saturday I was attacked. My arrangement with the man was only for him to make me pregnant, then we would part ways.
“I wanted a child. I was desperate and it was that yearning… and probably the Devil,… that made me stray out of my marriage. But I did it to save my marriage,” she said.
WHO reports 17% drop in COVID-19 cases globally
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday reported a continued decline in COVID-19 cases globally.
The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, who stated this at a news conference in Geneva, declared a 17 percent drop in COVID-19 cases compared with last week.
He added that the number of COVID-19 deaths had also reduced.
Ghebreyesus said: “This is the fourth week of declining cases.
“The number of deaths also fell for the second week in a row, with 88,000 new deaths reported last week – a terrible number, but a 10 percent decline from the previous week.
“These declines appear to be due to countries implementing public health measures more stringently.’
“But remember, we have been here before. Now is not the time to relax measures or for any of us to let down our guard.
“Every life that is lost now is all the more tragic as vaccines are now being rolled out; the virus continues to circulate widely and new variants are emerging.
“This is not an unexpected development, but it gives new urgency to our global efforts to bring this pandemic under control.
“Every time the virus mutates, it has the potential to blunt the effectiveness of our vaccines, medicines, and tests.”
According to him, there are three major threats to the United Nations-led international equitable vaccine initiative, COVAX, that requires urgent attention amidst news of decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Ghebreyesus, however, drew attention to a $27billion financing gap in the ACT Accelerator, which supported the development and equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines globally.
“The longer this gap goes unmet, the harder it becomes to understand why given this is a tiny fraction of the trillions of dollars that have been mobilised for stimulus packages in G20 countries,’’ the WHO chief added.
Trump impeachment trial managers close case, defense to begin on Friday
United States House prosecutors have wrapped up their impeachment case against former President Donald Trump on Thursday, with an emotional appeal to the Senate to convict him for inciting the January 6 riot on the Capitol Building, as well as barring him from ever holding public office again.
In rounding up the prosecutors’ arguments, Democratic Representative Joe Neguse, one of the nine impeachment managers from the House of Representatives, said:
“We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime (of) which he is overwhelmingly guilty. Because if you don’t, if we pretend this didn’t happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who’s to say it won’t happen again?”
The House impeachment managers rested their case after two days of arguments that included Trump’s own words and hours of graphic video from the assault on the Capitol by his supporters who were seeking to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory of November 3, 2020.
Trump’s lawyers will begin their defense on Friday, arguing that the former president cannot be held personally responsible for the storming of Congress.
They have also argued that the trial itself is unconstitutional because Trump is now out of office and as such, cannot be held responsible for the riots.
The lead House impeachment manager, Jamie Raskin, reminded the 100 senators who are sitting as jurors of their oath to render “impartial justice.”
“Exercise your common sense about what just took place in our country. Why did president Trump not tell his supporters to stop the attack on the Capitol as soon as he learned about it? As our constitutional commander in chief, why did he do nothing to send help?”
But despite what even some Republicans have said was a strong prosecution case, Trump retains an unshakeable grip on the party, making conviction highly unlikely.
It would take a two-third majority in the 100-member Senate, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join the chamber’s 50 Democrats to get conviction.
Video footage played by impeachment managers showed the mob hunting down opponents of Trump, as well as senior figures, including then vice president Mike Pence, having to flee to safety.
The defense will stress that Trump did not expressly tell his supporters to commit violence, but Raskin pointed out that the Republican president had been stoking anger and encouraging extremism since Election Day and even before.
“This pro-Trump insurrection did not spring out of thin air,” Raskin said. “This was not the first time Donald Trump had inflamed and incited a mob.”
Raskin said it was imperative the Senate convict Trump and bar him from running for the White House again in 2024.
“Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he’s ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?” Raskin added.
Raskin also dismissed claims by Trump’s lawyers that the president did not incite the riot but was just exercising his free speech rights under the First Amendment of the Constitution, calling it a “smokescreen that nobody can incite a riot.”
“First Amendment doesn’t protect it. Nobody in America would be protected by the First Amendment if they did all the things that Donald Trump did.”
Biden said he did not watch any of the trial live but had seen news coverage of Wednesday’s wrenching video footage.
A Republican Senator, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, however, said video footage shown by House managers on Wednesday was “powerful,” but “how that influences final decisions remains to be seen.”
Other Republican senators have clearly already made up their minds and do not intend to break with Trump, who has threatened to derail their careers.
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida insisted the Senate cannot try a former president.
“What happened on January 6, I said it the moment it started, was unpatriotic, un-American, treasonous, a crime, unacceptable.
“The fundamental question for me, and I don’t know about for everybody else, is whether an impeachment trial is appropriate for someone who is no longer in office. I don’t believe that it is,” said Rubio.
Trump ‘unremorseful’ over Capitol riot – Report
Former United States President, Donald Trump, is reportedly not showing any remorse for the riot that broke out at the Capitol Building on January 6.
Trump had allegedly incited his supporters to disrupt Congress sitting to ratify the victory of President Joe Biden on November 3, 2020 election.
At his impeachment trial on Thursday, Senators were told that the ex-President has not expressed any regret over the violent incident and his lack of remorse could influence wavering members.
A congress source reported that Trump was unmoved by the footage while watching the trial from his home in Florida.
“Mr. Trump was in a really good mood during the second day of his impeachment trial as shocking footage from the Capitol riots was shown.
“So far, he has not shown any remorse or contrition,” the source said.
Former Vice President, Mike Pence, who was seen in footage being ushered away by the Secret Service with his family as the mob attacked the Capitol, has reportedly still not repaired his relationship with Trump over the incident.
At the resumed sitting on Thursday, prosecutors will conclude their arguments for the impeachment of Trump while a verdict could be out as early as Friday.
