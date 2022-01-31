Kenyan OAP calls out Singer, Portable, for exposing women without consent

Kenyan media personality, Black Cinderella has slammed budding Nigerian recording artiste, Portable for indecent exposure of Kenyan women on his social media platforms.

Portable, real name Habeeb Okikiola who is currently enjoying his time in the East African country, Kenya has been making headlines in recent days for unwanted reasons.

Since the release of his smash hit ‘Zazuu Zeh’ featuring Olamide and Poco Lee in December 2021, Portable has become an international star and he has continued to fascinate his audience with his newest habits after discovering fame.

Specifically, Portable has tried to entertain his fans by showing them videos of women he has been relating with since he arrived in Kenya.

Following the antics of the young Nigerian superstar, Kenyan media personality, Black Cinderella has frowned at the singer for sharing videos of his escapades without their consent.

The on-air personality stated that Portable should know as a celebrity that women will throw themselves at him for numerous reasons.

Further, Black Cinderella added that he must pay these ladies for recording them without their consent as such videos are humiliating, embarrassing and can cause psychological damage.

