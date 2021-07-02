Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, set up Nnamdi Kanu —IPOB

Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, of setting up its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to be arrested by the Nigerian government.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday made available to Ripples Nigeria, IPOB said its discrete investigations into circumstances surrounding the ‘abduction’ of Kanu showed that Kenyetta was instrumental to the unlawful arrest.

“The treacherous action of Uhuru Kenyatta against Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans at large is a clear violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, and United Nations Code”, the group said in the statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

It continued, “Based on our preliminary findings, President Uhuru Kenyetta was very instrumental to the abduction of our leader in Kenya.

“As we continue with our investigations into this crime with a view to unmasking all the collaborators, we announce the following interim actions until further notice:

“We call on all Biafrans both home and in the Diaspora to boycott travels with Kenya Air Lines; to immediately stop patronising any product made in Kenya; and to boycott any business dealings with Kenyans.

“We cannot be relating friendly with anyone collaborating with our oppressors to keep us in perpetual slavery,” the group said.

