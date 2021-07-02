Politics
Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, set up Nnamdi Kanu —IPOB
Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, of setting up its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to be arrested by the Nigerian government.
In a strongly worded statement on Thursday made available to Ripples Nigeria, IPOB said its discrete investigations into circumstances surrounding the ‘abduction’ of Kanu showed that Kenyetta was instrumental to the unlawful arrest.
“The treacherous action of Uhuru Kenyatta against Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans at large is a clear violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, and United Nations Code”, the group said in the statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.
Read also: Kanu’s brother claims IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya, demands British govt’s intervention
It continued, “Based on our preliminary findings, President Uhuru Kenyetta was very instrumental to the abduction of our leader in Kenya.
“As we continue with our investigations into this crime with a view to unmasking all the collaborators, we announce the following interim actions until further notice:
“We call on all Biafrans both home and in the Diaspora to boycott travels with Kenya Air Lines; to immediately stop patronising any product made in Kenya; and to boycott any business dealings with Kenyans.
“We cannot be relating friendly with anyone collaborating with our oppressors to keep us in perpetual slavery,” the group said.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....