Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, reveals she suffered social anxiety after betrayal by friends

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has explained in a social media post that she suffers from social anxiety due to the betrayal she suffered from her friends.

In her narration on her Instagram stories, Monroe stated that she was drugged by her friends and it has since affected her trust for people.

“I used to be the girl with almost 20 girls in my house daily drinking and chewing Khat. Doing drugs. Thay all betrayed me and some even drugged me,” she said.

“I am very scared of trusting anyone to that level. My friends don’t even know where I stay.

I don’t invite anyone into my house and I rarely go to people’s houses even, cause I am scared of letting anyone that close.

But slowly I am opening up. I have major social anxiety.”

