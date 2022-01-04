Kenyan woman kills self, sons over husband’s infidelity

A 35-year-old Kenyan woman, Helen Vuyanzi, has killed herself and two of her sons over her husband’s alleged infidelity.

Star Kenya reports that the woman doused herself and the children with petrol and set fire on them after discovering that her husband was dating another woman.

The third child survived the tragedy after jumping out of the house through a window.

Police said the incident occurred on New Year’s day following a quarrel between Helen and her husband at their home at Lugari sub-county, Kakamega, over alleged infidelity.

“Helen picked a quarrel with her husband and they were counselled by police officers led by Lugari sub-county commander, Bernard Ngungu. She returned home but the husband did not, to avoid further friction.

“Vuyanzi had accused her husband of cheating after she learnt he was dating another woman,” the police said in a statement.

The couple’s neighbor said they had been engaged in unending feuds after the woman started suspecting her husband.

