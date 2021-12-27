Kenya’s Aircart launches platform to sell digital products online. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Kenya’s Aircart launches to help users sell digital products online

Aircart, a Kenyan startup, has announced launching an online platform to help users sell any digital product using smart links.

Described as a kenyan version of international platforms like Gumroad, the new platform is a storefront for digital content producers.

According to local media, the startup allows users to upload a product, add their preferred payment method, and immediately receive a shareable link they can directly earn from.

Speaking on the development, Co-founded by Shadrack Apollo, Wyclif Okwiri and Hassan Kombo, noted that the startup was trying to tap into the African creator economy as it records steady uptake.

Today, hundreds of users have utilised its service since its June launch.

Tech Trivia: What is the primary function of Microsoft Outlook?

A. Web browsing

B. Word processing

C. Graphic design

D. Email

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s edtech startup Stranerd launches P2P learning platform. 1 other thing and a trivia

2. Skillsoft acquires edtech rival Codecademy

American educational technology company, Skillsoft, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Codecademy.

Softskill provides enterprise learning solutions for users while Codecademy is a leading online learning platform for technical skills.

The deal involved the exchange of $525 million (R8 179 206 000,00) in cash and stock.

Codecademy was founded in 2011 as an innovative and popular learning platform providing high-demand technical skills to approximately 40 million registered learners in nearly every country worldwide.

The platform offers interactive, self-paced courses and hands-on learning in 14 programming languages across multiple domains such as application development, data science, cloud and cybersecurity.

Trivia Answer: Email:

Microsoft Outlook is a personal information manager software system from Microsoft, available as a part of the Microsoft Office suite.

It’s primary function is to facilitate sending of emails between parties.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now