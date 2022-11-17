Kenya’s BasiGo secures $6.6M funding round. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Kenya’s BasiGo secures $6.6M funding round

A Kenyan e-mobility startup, BasiGo, has secured $6.6 Million in a new funding round led by Mobility54, Trucks VC, and Novastar Ventures.

Jit Bhattacharya, CEO of BasiGo, confirmed the funding in a press release on Thursday.

The round saw the participation of investments from Moxxie Ventures, My Climate Journey (MCJ), Susquehanna Foundation, Keiki Capital, and OnCapital.

BasiGo, as an e-mobility startup, looks to revolutionize the public transportation sector.

Playing in the automotive industry, Jit Bhattacharya, and Jonathan Green launched the startup in 2021.

Commenting on the raiser and intent, Bhattacharya said:

“BasiGo is thrilled to have the backing of investors who are leaders in the automotive sector and climate finance. Over 90% of Kenya’s electricity already comes from renewables.”

Tech Trivia: Windows 10 brought back which user interface feature missing in Windows 8?

A. Desktop

B. Task Bar

C. System Tray

D. Start Menu

Answer: see end of post

Read also:Meet Airmed: A Nigerian-led healthcare startup leveraging technology to enhance medical services in Nigeria

2. Agrifood-tech venture studio, Stable Foods, secures $600,000 funding

A Kenyan agrifood-tech venture, Stable Foods, has announced securing $600,000 in funding from Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund (ARAF) and Mercy Corps Venture.

Ruth Bertens, founder and managing partner of Pyramidia Ventures, confirmed the funding in a media release on Thursday.

Stable Foods claims it developed an integrated solution that includes Irrigation-as-a-service (IaaS), provision of inputs and offtake contracts, as well as training on regenerative agriculture best practices.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Staple Foods is a portfolio company of Pyramidia Ventures, an agrifood-tech venture studio.

“ARAF and Mercy Corps Ventures are fully aligned with Stable Foods’ mission and we could not be more proud of the entire Stable Foods team for getting such high-quality partners on board,” stated Bertens.

The company will use the funding to build out its climate-smart smallholder food production system.

Trivia Answer:

While Windows 10 includes many new features, it also brings back the Start Menu, which was dropped in Windows 8.

The new and improved Start Menu provides quick access to settings, folders, and programs and also includes tiles from the Windows 8 interface.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now