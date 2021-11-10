Kenya’s Craydel secures $1m to grow edtech venture. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Kenya’s Craydel secures $1 million to grow edtech venture

Craydel, a Kenyan edtech startup, has announced securing $1 million in a pre-seed round.

The startup runs a platform for comparing colleges, course options and tuition fees.

According to the startup, the fund is expected to help Craydel improve its search and recommendation technology.

Speaking on the development, the startup noted that the round was led by Enza Capital, a private venture fund that invests in early-stage tech startups across Africa.

According to details of the deal, other investors in the round include Future of Learning Fund, a Kenya-based edtech backer; BriteGaze, a South African artificial intelligence fund; Bisk Ventures; a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm and Tekton Ventures; a San Francisco-based technology investment firm.

The startup was launched earlier this year by co-founders Manish Sardana, John Nguru and Shayne Aman Premji.

2. JUMO closes $120m from Fidelity and Visa

JUMO, a Fintech start-up has closed $120 million in its latest round of funding.

The round saw the participation of major players such as Fidelity, Kingsway Capital and Visa.

The new raiser brings the total raised to $200 million and a current valuation of $400 million for the six-year-old financial services company.

JUMO serves entrepreneurs and SMMEs in emerging markets as a fintech industry player.

Speaking on the development, CEO and Founder, Andrew Watkins-Ball, noted that the new raiser inspires the team to do more by working harder.

He said: “We’re really grateful for the vote of confidence from our investors & will continue to work hard.”

According to sources familiar with the startup, JUMO uses AI to deliver banking-as-a-service to entrepreneurs in emerging markets.

3. ReadyForWork Accelerator opens call for applications

Stars From All Nations (SFAN) has opened call for applications for its ReadyforWork career accelerator.

SFAN is an education company that unlocks the potential of the youth where its ReadyforWork scheme is an immersive digital career accelerator.

The organisation uses AI and Machine Learning to equip entry-level job seekers with employment skills and help talent managers make data-driven recruitment decisions.

The accelerator has been operating for two years with the first programme hosted in 2018.

Since its inception, the accelerator has yielded positive results with graduates successfully securing full employment post the programme.

The organisation claims that students graduate from the accelerator with jobs in high-growth companies and have access to ongoing career coaching and networking opportunity with peers on the platform.

