Kenya’s defence chief, 9 others die in helicopter crash

Kenya’s defence chief, Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla, and nine other top officers died in a military helicopter crash in the country on Thursday.

President William Ruto confirmed the incident to journalists in the capital Nairobi.

He said the helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from Chesegon where the entourage visited a school.

The president said the country’s air force has dispatched a team to establish the cause of the crash.

“Today at 2:20 p.m., our nation suffered a tragic air accident. I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla,” President Ruto stated.

