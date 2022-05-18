Kenya’s Zuri Health secures $1.2m pre-seed round. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Kenya’s Zuri Health secures $1.2 million pre-seed round

A Kenyan health-tech startup, Zuri Health, has announced securing a $1.2m seed funding to scale and expand to new markets.

Ikechukwu Anoke, CEO and Founder of Zuri Health, confirmed the latest raiser on the startup’s official website on Wednesday.

The latest funding saw investment from DOB Equity, Launch Africa and Founders Factory Africa.

Zuri Health claims to connect mass-market patients with affordable, convenient, and quality healthcare services via SMS, WhatsApp and a dedicated app.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup was launched by Ikechukwu Arthur Anoke and Daisy Isiaho in Kenya in 2021.

The startup has expanded to Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Anoka, while commenting on the intent of the startup, remarked that the unavailability of enough medical doctors prompted the launching of the startup.

He said: “We are driven by the impact our service could have —to be a solution to Africa’s lack of sufficient healthcare. Healthcare infrastructure in most parts of Africa is grossly inadequate, with painfully high doctor-patient ratios.

“There are many Africans who cannot afford healthcare services or who live too far away from healthcare facilities. And with skilled healthcare workers increasingly leaving Africa for greener pastures, the situation is worsening.

“We have a burning desire to democratise healthcare access and harness the power of technology to provide quality, first-tier medical services.”

2. African digital automotive commerce company, Autochek, acquires KIFAL Auto

An African digital automotive commerce platform, Autochek has announced the acquisition of a Moroccan auto company, KIFAL Auto, for an undisclosed amount.

KIFAL co-founder and CEO, Nizar Abdalaoui Maane, made the acquisition known in a statement forwarded to Ripples Nigeria, on Wednesday.

With the latest acquisition, Autochek now has footprint in six countries across East, West, and North Africa.

KIFAL Auto links car buyers and sellers, and also, through partnerships, offers several other services including financing and insurance.

KIFAL, was founded in 2019 by Nizar Abdalaoui Maane.

Like Kifal Auto, Atocheck also partners with major car distributors to bring great and affordable options especially when it comes to brand new cars.

Speaking on the development, Maane said:

“I have long been an admirer of the work Autochek has done to enable improved experiences across Africa’s automotive value chain.

“There is so much we can learn from each other, and I am looking forward to bringing my experience and expertise to deliver more game-changing innovation in Morocco and beyond.

“In our Industry and especially in an African context, it makes a lot of sense to continue growing with a large player. Morocco is a gateway into North Africa and I am confident that we can unlock new value and drive further transformation across the board.”

By Kayode Hamsat

