Sports
Kepa is hero as Chelsea edge Plymouth to progress in FA Cup
Chelsea reached the round of 16 of the FA Cup after Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a late minute penalty to seal a 2-1 victory after extra-time on Saturday.
The Blues were without their head coach Thomas Tuchel, who was reported to have had a positive test for COVID-19 earlier on Saturday.
Arrizabalaga guessed correctly to stop Ryan Hardie’s last-gasp spot-kick, after the Plymouth striker had been felled by Malang Sarr.
Macaulay Gillesphey headed Plymouth into an early lead, converting ex-Chelsea youth midfielder Jordan Houghton’s whipped free-kick.
Cesar Azpilicueta levelled via a fine backheel finish just before half-time, with Chelsea having hit the woodwork three times.
Read Also: Kepa shines as Chelsea beat Villarreal on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Both teams went into extra-time and Chelsea took a 2-1 ahead thanks to Marcos Alonso who strode onto Kai Havertz’ cutback.
And in another FA Cup tie, West Ham avoided a shock defeat against six-tier club Kidderminster Harriers, as they claimed a 2-1 win.
Declan Rice scored in one minute of added time after Alex Penny had given Kidderminster the lead on 19th minutes and force the game to extra-time.
And just seconds before penalty shootout, Jarrod Bowen scored the winner to send West Ham into the next round.
Meanwhile, Frank Lampard began his Everton career with a big win in the FA Cup as his side won over Brighton 4-1. Manchester City also defeated Fulham 4-1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...