Kepa is hero as Chelsea edge Plymouth to progress in FA Cup

Chelsea reached the round of 16 of the FA Cup after Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a late minute penalty to seal a 2-1 victory after extra-time on Saturday.

The Blues were without their head coach Thomas Tuchel, who was reported to have had a positive test for COVID-19 earlier on Saturday.

Arrizabalaga guessed correctly to stop Ryan Hardie’s last-gasp spot-kick, after the Plymouth striker had been felled by Malang Sarr.

Macaulay Gillesphey headed Plymouth into an early lead, converting ex-Chelsea youth midfielder Jordan Houghton’s whipped free-kick.

Cesar Azpilicueta levelled via a fine backheel finish just before half-time, with Chelsea having hit the woodwork three times.

Both teams went into extra-time and Chelsea took a 2-1 ahead thanks to Marcos Alonso who strode onto Kai Havertz’ cutback.

And in another FA Cup tie, West Ham avoided a shock defeat against six-tier club Kidderminster Harriers, as they claimed a 2-1 win.

Declan Rice scored in one minute of added time after Alex Penny had given Kidderminster the lead on 19th minutes and force the game to extra-time.

And just seconds before penalty shootout, Jarrod Bowen scored the winner to send West Ham into the next round.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard began his Everton career with a big win in the FA Cup as his side won over Brighton 4-1. Manchester City also defeated Fulham 4-1.

