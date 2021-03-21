Kerosine now costs about twice its 2015 price as cooking gas jumps 18.68% in 5 years | Ripples Nigeria

It now costs about twice as much as it did in 2015 to prepare meals in Nigeria.

According to the last data from National Bureau of Statistics released on Saturday, it costs Nigerians an average of N355.80 to purchase a litre of kerosene. This is N158.17 more when compared to the N197.63 the product was sold for in July of 2015.

Also, a gallon of kerosene in the last six years has increased by N573, from N640.47 in January 2015 to N1214.24 in February 2021.

The use of kerosine remains one of the popular choices for many households when preparing their meals.

Month-on-month, the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.50 percent and by 8.83 percent year-on-year to N355.80 in February 2021 from N350.55 in January 2021.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N448.33), Benue (N447.50) and Ebonyi (N435.00).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N206.94), Yobe (N297.28) and Zamfara (N305.13).

Similarly, a 5kg of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas), which the federal government has been urging Nigerians to adopt, has seen its average price increase from 1,841.29 in January 2016 to N2,018.21 in February 2021 representing a difference of N627.74 in the last five years.

The February 2021 price is the highest amount paid for a 5kg cooking gas in the last 13 months.

The increase is even higher for Nigerians trying to fill a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas.

As at January 2016, Nigerians paid N3676.46 the latest average price is now N4363.51 a difference of N687.05.

Month on month, price for refilling a 5kg increased by 1.18% year-on-year to N2,018.91 in February 2021 from N1,949.02 in January 2021.

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Ebonyi (N1,756.25), Kogi (N1,775.00) and Jigawa (N1,795.00).

