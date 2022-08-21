Kess, Pharmsavi evicted from Big Brother Naija

Kess and Pharmsavi became the fifth and sixth housemates to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up edition on Sunday.

Kess was the only married housemate in this year’s edition of the reality TV show.

Daniella, Pharmsavi, Groovy, Amaka and two others were nominated for possible eviction by the Head of House, Eloswag, last Monday.

The quartet of Ilebaye, Khalid, Christy O and Cyph had earlier been evicted from the show.

The winner of this year’s contest will go home with N100 million worth of prizes.

