Ketanji Jackson makes history as first Black woman sworn in as US Supreme Court judge

The United States judiciary on Thursday, set a new record when Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering the glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

The 51-year-old Jackson who is the court’s 116th justice, took the place of Justice Stephen Breyer following his retirement earlier this year.

Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, is joining three other women — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett, making this the first time four women will serve together on the nine-member court.

Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden in February, a month after Breyer, 83, announced he would retire at the end of the court’s term, assuming his successor had been confirmed, while the US confirmed her nomination in early April by a 53-47 mostly party-line vote that included support from three Republicans.

She was sworn in after she recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by US Chief Justice John Roberts.

“With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favor, so help me God.

“I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation. I extend my sincerest thanks to all of my new colleagues for their warm and gracious welcome,” Jackson said in a statement issued by the court after her swearing in.

While welcoming her to the bench, Biden said:

“Her historic swearing in today represents a profound step forward for our nation, for all the young, Black girls who now see themselves reflected on our highest court, and for all of us as Americans.”

