Ketu in chaos as rival cult group clash in territorial dispute, police helpless | Ripples Nigeria

Ketu in chaos as rival cult group clash in territorial dispute, police helpless
Rival cult groups have clashed in a territorial dispute at the Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos.
Eyewitnesses accounts reported that the chaos began on Tuesday night, March 16, between two rival cult groups who caused havoc all through the night.
READ ALSO: Police arrests wives of cult leaders, suspected killer of 22 people in Lagos
It was learned that the havoc continued at 6:25 am on Wednesday, with hoodlums attacking and robbing passengers waiting for BRT buses, students, and unsuspecting passers-by.
The cause of the clash is yet to be ascertained at the time of this report.
The PPPRo is yet to issue an official statement over the matter, as the divisional police station in Ketu was seemingly helpless as the mayhem raged.
