Keyamo appeals dismissal of alleged corruption suit against Atiku

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has appealed the dismissal of his suit against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Keyamo had a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023 filed on January 20 sought an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies to investigate Atiku for alleged corruption.

The ex-minister’s action followed claims by one of Atiku’s aides, Michael Achimugu that the PDP candidate conspired with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to rip off the country through “Special Purpose Vehicles” between 1999 and 2007.

He alleged that the former Vice President violated Section 18(2) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Section 96(1) of the Penal Code with his actions and therefore unqualified to take part in the February 25 election.

READ ALSO: Court dismisses Keyamo’s suit against Atiku, fines ex-minister N10m

In his ruling, Justice James Omotosho dismissed the suit for lack of merit and awarded N10 million against Keyamo for filing what he described as a frivolous case against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Assistant Head of his chambers, John Anietor, the ex-minister said he would not “back down” on the case.

The statement read: “Earlier today, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, filed an appeal against the ruling of the Hon. Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court dismissing his suit which sought to compel law enforcement agencies to investigate Atiku Abubakar over the SPV saga.

“We have raised an initial four grounds of appeal with a possibility of raising additional grounds of appeal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now