Keyamo asks Ayu, Atiku pertinent questions, as PDP flags off presidential campaign

Spokesperson of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has mocked the presidential campaign flag-off of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom capital, on Monday.

Keyamo, in a statement late Monday, described the campaign inauguration of the opposition party as a massive disaster waiting to happen.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment noted that the activity was a platform for the opposition to tell Nigerians a litany of new lies.

He lambasted the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, for his refusal to step down as demanded by some key members of the party.

He added that Nigerians should not be moved by the failed promises of the party in 2023 general elections.

He said: “If not the loss of the sense of shame, what else could have goaded PDP’s now discredited ‘sit tight’ National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to be audacious enough to stand on a podium today in Uyo and make any promise to Nigerians?

Read also:2023: Keyamo dismisses LP, PDP, tags Obi’s supporters ‘social media catfishes’

“Has he been able to fulfill the promise he made to himself and his party members to step down from office should a Northerner emerge as the presidential candidate at their party primaries?

“How can a party that cannot unite itself promise to unite Nigeria? How can a party that brazenly violates its own constitution on zoning be trusted to obey the constitution of Nigeria if again trusted with power.

“It is quite obvious to Nigerians that the PDP is a house that is divided against itself and it sure won’t stand. At their presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo today, the absence of many of the PDP State Governors tells a story to Nigerians that no amount of political jamboree can whitewash PDP’s cracked walls.

“Those who have not been proven to be “good enough” leaders should have no access to our highest office. If nothing else speaks to the disaster an Abubakar Atiku presidency will be, this crisis within the PDP does so eloquently.

“It is high time Nigerians called out the PDP for their spurious promises and the obnoxious behaviour of their helmsmen.

“It is highly unfortunate that some of the most honorable of their leaders are being sacrificed on the altar of the greed of a few persons and their inordinate ambition.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now