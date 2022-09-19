Keyamo berates Atiku, Kwankwanso, says candidates lack street credibility

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, would fail the popularity test in the North ahead of the 2023 elections.

The spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, who spoke in an interview on Sunday, said the two candidates lacked the credibility required to win elections next year.

He expressed optimism that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would secure bloc votes to win the election.

He said: “I am optimistic that the structures that worked to get us those bloc votes are still with us.”

“Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso do not have the popularity, acceptability, street credibility and the kind of integrity that Buhari has that made him a rave in the North.”

