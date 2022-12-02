Keyamo berates Dogara, others for adopting Atiku as 2023 consensus candidate

The spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, on Friday, berated the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the presidency in 2023.

The Forum of Christian and Muslim Political Leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had adopted Abubakar as the consensus candidate for next year’s election.

The forum, which took the decision at the end of a meeting of the leaders and delegates from the North held at the Atiku Abubakr Hall of Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, noted that Atiku/Okowa ticket addresses all the concerns of inclusiveness, fairness, and national cohesion.

Keyamo, who reacted to the endorsement in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, dismissed the forum’s decision as inconsequential.

He insisted that the ruling party would emerge victorious in next year’s election.

He wrote: “My very good and amiable friend and classmate, Yakubu Dogara, should have spared us all the drama. From PDP and back to PDP. Nothing has changed; no alteration of political permutations. They were not with us in 2019 when we won. Wishing them all the best, except victory in 2023!”

