Keyamo confirms reopening of Akanu Ibiam Airport ahead of schedule

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed that repair works on the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu are now complete and will be reopened on Monday, April 28, 2025, ahead of the scheduled May 6, 2025 date.

Keyamo confirmed this development in a post on his official X platform on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Earlier, in a statement on Saturday, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, had announced that rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

Confirming the development, Keyamo wrote; “Dear compatriots, we worked extra hard to meet the deadline we gave on the repair of the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and finished way ahead of the scheduled date.

“It will now be open for use as from tomorrow (the 28th of April, 2025)”.

On April 19, FAAN announced a temporary closure of the airport to allow for essential runway maintenance works following alarm raised by airlines operating the route.

FAAN had, in a statement explained that there was a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

It stated that emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.”

By: Babajide Okeowo

