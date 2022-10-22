Politics
Keyamo dares Obi to allow OBIdients stage rally in Anambra
Festus Keyamo, spokesperson of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has challenged the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to hold a rally in Anambra, his home state.
Keyamo gave the challenge on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.
This was in the context of the ongoing rally by the supporters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.
Peter Obi, according to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, did not have the acceptance of vast majority of Nigerians in the South-East.
Read also:Oil theft in Nigeria started under Jonathan — Keyamo
He claimed that the ongoing stay-at-home rule in some parts of the region would delimit LP standard bearer from penetrating his region.
He wrote: “Lagos Walk organised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Shettima supporters in a well-organised Lagos State. This is an open challenge to Peter Obi to allow his sons hold a similar walk in Awka, Anambra State, where he governed for 8 years within the next one week, especially on a Monday, or throw in the towel!”
