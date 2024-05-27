News
Keyamo declares Nigeria Air project fraudulent, says it remains suspended
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has described the controversial Nigeria Air unveiled by the Buhari-led administration as a fraud, adding that it remained suspended.
Keyamo, who gave details about the project, noted that the ‘national carrier’ that was supposed to be an indigenous project and one that was supposed to spark hope for Nigerians, was flawed with a lot of secrecy and fraudulent activities.
The Minister made the declaration on Nigeria Air while fielding questions from journalists during the second day of the Ministerial Sectorial update on Monday, May 27, in Abuja.
According to him, Keyamo it was anti-Nigeria.
Read also: Bayelsa tribunal upholds Gov Diri’s re-election
He said: “It was never Air Nigeria. It was Ethiopian trying to flag our flag and not Air Nigeria. That is the truth; it was not Nigeria.
“It only printed Air Nigeria. It was an Ethiopian airline trying to fly our flag. If it is so, why not allow our local people to fly our flag? Why bring a foreigner to fly our flag?
“So nobody should deceive you that it is Air Nigeria. Air Nigeria must be indigenous, wholly Nigeria or must be for the full benefit of Nigerians. Not that 60 percent of the profit is given to another country.
“How does that benefit us? It remains suspended. It remains so,” he said.
