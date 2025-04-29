Keyamo dismisses El’Rufai coalition, explains why unseating Tinubu in 2027 is ‘impossible’

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has dismissed growing talks of a political coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, calling such efforts “a storm in a teacup” and “impossible.”

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme aired Monday night, Keyamo said the purported merger or alliance among opposition figures was “misguided and too late,” given the depth of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s political infrastructure.

“There is no tsunami coming,” he said. “These talks are just noise. I’ve campaigned for two presidents. I know the political demography of Nigeria. A coalition cannot unseat the president at this point.”

The minister’s remarks were in response to recent statements by Labour Party figure Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, both of whom have signalled the need for an opposition alliance. Baba-Ahmed, in particular, accused the Tinubu administration of fostering decay across governance structures and called on Nigerians to seek alternatives ahead of 2027.

However, Keyamo argued that the structure and experience of the APC far outweigh any potential coalition. Drawing from historical precedents, he recalled how the APC was birthed only after years of negotiation between opposition leaders, including a pivotal post-2011 election meeting between then-Governor Bola Tinubu and General Muhammadu Buhari.

“What they’re proposing now — a merger or even an alliance — takes years of groundwork. With elections just a year and a half away, this is unrealistic,” he said.

READ ALSO: INEC chairman urges swift electoral reforms to fortify democracy

He described current coalition proponents as politically inexperienced compared to President Tinubu, adding, “He has walked this road before. He is watching and smiling.”

Addressing the influence of youth-led movements such as the Obidient wave that surged during the 2023 elections, Keyamo maintained that charisma alone could not replace party structures.

“Even heroes like Awolowo and Azikiwe couldn’t win without solid political platforms. The Labour Party was built around Peter Obi. Without structure, you go nowhere in Nigerian politics,” he said.

He also downplayed the impact of youth mobilisation, questioning the platform and political backing available to sustain such energy beyond election seasons.

Keyamo further emphasized Tinubu’s strategic depth and support base, particularly in northern Nigeria, stating, “He has more trusted allies in the North than in the South-West. That matters.”

Commenting on recent political realignments, the minister welcomed the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC, even announcing that he had relinquished the party’s leadership in Delta to the governor.

“I’m happy to make personal sacrifices if it means strengthening our party and securing the president’s re-election,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now