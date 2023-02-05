Politics
Keyamo, Dogara in war of words over Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu at campaign rally
The recent declaration of support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu by President Muhammadu Buhari seems to have led to a war of words between political opponents.
The President during a presidential campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State, openly announced his readiness to vigorously campaign for the former Lagos State governor for the forthcoming elections.
The declaration was on the heels of speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari might not approve of Tinubu’s presidential ambition, especially given his reluctance to campaign for him publicly.
Former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who reacted to the development in a tweet on Sunday, described the President’s endorsement of Tinubu as a joke.
Dogara insisted Nigeria doesn’t deserve the former Lagos State governor as a president given his alleged involvement in criminal activities and shady background.
He wrote: “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju ll give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire.”
Read also:NBC fines TVC N2m over Tinubu, Keyamo’s comments
Keyamo, who reacted to Dogara’s comment in a tweet, slammed the ex-speaker and described him as a political prostitute.
“My brother and law school mate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & back-stabber that you’ve always been”, the APC Campaign Council spokesman wrote.
In response, Dogara berated Keyamo for an ill-founded attack, adding that he was more politically experienced than the minister.
“My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category”, he wrote.
