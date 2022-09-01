Keyamo faults Gov Okowa’s remark on Shettima’s comments about tackling insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday faulted a comment by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in which he (Okowa) reportedly mocked Kashim Shettima’s remarks on the nation’s security situation.

In a tweet in response to an internet story, Keyamo highlighted the constitution from 1999 and stated that the president has the authority to delegate any duties to his vice president or ministers.

Addressing Okowa, Keyamo tweeted: “I respectfully disagree, your Excellency. The President may assign any responsibility within his purview to either his Vice President, VP or Ministers.

“This may include some aspects of security issues too. That is why for instance you have a Minister of Defence. It is possible that in the well-known forward-thinking nature of @official BAT, possible assignment of some responsibilities in this regard have been discussed with his VP-to-be & H.E Shettima just can’t wait to hit the ground running. This is not absurd sir.

”When H.E Shettima says ‘taking charge ‘, it’s in the context of discharging responsibilities assigned to him by @oofical ABAT. But he will report back to his boss just as your principal Atiku Abubakar was reporting to OBJ since he wasn’t in a position to make any final decision”

Back Story

Speaking at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference last week in Lagos, Shettima had said he would concentrate on fighting insecurity, while Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, would focus on fixing the economy — if they are elected in the 2023 elections.

“I have been in the theatre of conflicts for 18 years. I will lead the troops, my principal is an economy wizard who has transformed Lagos into the third largest economy in Africa. He will concentrate on the economy,” he had said.

Obi, 'political 419', taking OBIdients for a ride of the century —Keyamo

“By God’s grace, I will handle the security, and not only handle the security, I will lead the troops to battle across the length and breadth of this country.”

In response to the remark, Okowa had stated in a video posted by Daily Trust on Wednesday that a vice president cannot assume the president’s constitutional duties.

“I don’t want to talk about their policies. If the vice-president will take charge of security, is he (the president) not going to preside over the security council at the federal level? I don’t understand that. Because there is a commander-in-chief. Is there a reversal in position?” he asked.

“He can offer advice. But I’ll find it absurd that he speaks about: ‘I’ll take charge of it’. Possibly they have agreed that he’s to be the commander-in-chief.”

