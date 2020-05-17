Keyamo frowns at critics of Madagascan COVID-19 herbal cure, calls for recipe acceptance

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has frowned at those criticising the Madagascan herbal medicine for COVID-19 cure.

Madagascar has been parading a herbal mixture it said could cure the dreaded novel coronavirus disease within 10 days.

But there have been criticisms against the mixture and the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far, refused to accept it as a possible cure for the virus.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said except scientists approved the medicine, he would not allow it to be used as cure for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

But in a post on his Twitter account, @fkeyamo, on Sunday, the ministered wondered if the criticisms against the Madagascan drug was because it was from Africa.

According to him, the drug should be accepted and be used for treatment of the virus for the moment, until the much awaited vaccine for the cure of the virus is made available.

He wrote, “I really don’t know why there’s so much fuss about the Madagascar recipe. Why heavily criticize what a country has discovered to make people recover NOW from the illness, whilst we continue to wait for the almighty vaccine from the @WHO? Or is it because it is an African country?

“Put in another way, why can’t we make do with what we have NOW, until we get what the world is waiting for?”

