Keyamo is in pains, the cabal is in pains, Eedris shades minister | Ripples Nigeria

Keyamo is in pains, the cabal is in pains, Eedris shades minister
Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdul Kareem has responded to allegations by Festus Keyamo, the minister of State for Labour and Employment that he (Eedris) released ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded’ as a form of blackmail.
Eedris contended that his song must have touched Keyamo to warrant the kind of response it did.
He said:
Festus Keyamo don join the cabal.
He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State. Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!“
On Saturday night, Keyamo alleged that Eedris had solicited financial assistance from him, and that the singer also tried to get into the campaign train of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Keyamo’s revelation emerged after Eedris released the controversial song, ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’, a remake of the 2004 single, ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’.
Keyamo had taken to the social media platform, Twitter to detail how Eedris Abdulkareem begged him for money.
In his response to Keyamo on Sunday on his Instagram page, Eedris said he thought he was dealing with a brother when he approached Keyamo for help:
And according to him,
“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!”, writes Abdulkareem.
Read the full text of Abdulkareem’s response below:
“Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not?
When he was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.
When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!
In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.
He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.
With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.
The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled: “Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter”. Here is the link to that song, listen and you will phantom the deviousness and dubiousness of the evil SAN (Senior Advocate Blackmailer of Nigeria) called Festus Keyamo.
Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.
Festus Keyamo don join the cabal.
He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State. Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!
Festus Keyamo na cabal.
Retweet if you agree and like if you don’t. @eedrisoriginal
(JAGA JAGA TI GET E) coming soon..JAGA JAGA TI GET E…
