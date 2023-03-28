Politics
Keyamo mocks Labour Party over N25m for Imo governorship form
Minister of State for Labour and Employment and a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the Labour Party (LP) pegging its expression of interest forms for its Imo governorship election at N25 million, which sparked a lot of heated debate on the social media.
I understand that the Labour Party’s Governorship forms for IMO State costs N25 million, same as that of the PDP in the last election. It didn’t even take long before the pretensions of the so-called ‘new breeds’ have begun to unravel. Nigerians dodged a bullet on February 25th
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) March 27, 2023
Keyamo who added his voice to the debate, took to Twitter to mock the party, saying the country escaped a bullet on February 25 with the failure of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, not winning the presidential election.
Labour Party dismisses Keyamo's demand for Obi, Datti's arrest as baseless
“I understand that the Labour Party’s Governorship forms for Imo State costs N25 million, same as that of the PDP in the last election.
“It didn’t even take long before the pretensions of the so-called ‘new breeds’ have begun to unravel. Nigerians dodged a bullet on February 25th,” Keyamo wrote.
