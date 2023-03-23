Keyamo petitions DSS, calls for arrest of Obi, Datti over alleged inciting comments

Minister of State for Labour and Employment and a spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), calling on the secret police to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, for allegedly making incendiary comments capable of inflaming the country.

Datti had, on Wednesday, while appearing on a political programme on Arise TV, insisted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), cannot be sworn in as president of the country as doing so would be tantamount to the country swearing in a military regime.

According to Datti, “there was a constitutional breach during the presidential poll that produced Tinubu as President-elect.”

He also claimed that the certificate of return issued to the former Lagos State governor by INEC was of no consequence as it had no value.

“We cannot have a president-elect when there has been a constitutional breach. There’s a clear interpretation of Section 134 and INEC’s interpretation of Section 134.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is no President-elect, what he holds is a dud certificate that has no value.

“The way they are going disregarding the call of the people, violating the constitution, even if they swear in Tinubu and Shettima, they are swearing in an unconstitutional government.

“Swearing in Tinubu is an assault on the constitution, swearing in Tinubu is as good as swearing in a military regime,” the LP vice presidential candidate said.

However, in the petition dated March 23, Keyamo urged the DSS to move on and arrest both Datti and Obi over the comments which to him, were a call to anarchy.

Keyamo who posted a copy of the petition on his Twitter handle, wrote:

“Earlier today, I submitted a petition to the Dept. of State Services (DSS) against Mr. Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed to rein them in for their conducts and utterances which bother on incitement & treasonable felony. A call for peace & national healing does not amount to weakness.”

See copies of the petition below.

