Keyamo responds to queries of how he acquired properties abroad

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, on Tuesday, spoke about a property he is alleged to have purchased in the United States of America, claiming that he did not use stolen money to do so.

After appearing in front of a US building with a $300,000 price tag, Keyamo received criticism on social media.

Keyamo acknowledged ownership of the home and claimed to have bought it with earnings from his legal work.

Keyamo said on Twitter that he had made the decision to use a video of his vacation at “one of my properties abroad” as bait for the horde of people he dubbed disgruntled losers from the last elections.

He claimed that this was to be expected because they were so easily duped, noting that they have a perverse worldview and assume that everyone will share their moral depravity.

READ ALSO:Keyamo mocks Labour Party over N25m for Imo governorship form

Giving an account of how he bought the property, Keyamo said he had, on March 6, 2019, written to the relevant government agencies, informing them of the closure of his foreign account(s) and the repatriation of the funds to the country, “being some savings I had made as a private legal practitioner and a property investor over decades.”

Keyamo said the foreign funds were lying in his accounts until he was appointed Minister in 2019.

“In 2021, I again wrote to the relevant agencies (by letters dated January 22, 2021), informing them of the movement of those funds out of the country to purchase a property as a better investment decision, instead of the funds lying idly in the account whilst I am in public office.

“So, I had a good laugh when I saw the trending issues regarding just one of my properties in the US. It is even very laughable to think that after active, high-profile practice of law culminating in my privilege as a member of the Inner Bar (together with being an International Arbitrator) and thoughtful investments in real estate spanning over 30 years, I cannot afford such a relatively modest property”, he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now