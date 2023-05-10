Keyamo says S’Court ruling on Gov Adeleke’s victory will impact on presidential election petition

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, on Wednesday, issued a warning that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke could have unintended consequences.

Keyamo advised those who were celebrating Adeleke’s victory to learn about the Supreme Court’s rulings that have an impact on the validity of data received through the BVAS, or Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, to demonstrate overvoting.

The judgement, he said, might have an impact on the petitions for the upcoming presidential election.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) was confirmed as the governor of Osun State by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Adegboyega Oyetola, the former governor who contested Adeleke’s victory, was found to have relied entirely on hearsay for all of his charges against the election, according to the ruling by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim.

However, Keyamo issued a warning to those who were jubilant at Adeleke’s Supreme Court triumph.

In his tweet, the Minister said, “They have not even stopped for a minute in their euphoria to reflect on the principles enunciated by the Supreme Court today as it affects the tenability of results obtained by BVAS to prove overvoting and how it affects their pending Presidential Election Petitions that will go before the same Supreme Court in a few months’ time.

“The Supreme Court has set a precedent today that can be a two-edged sword and when I reflected on it, I just chuckled. Awaiting the final decision of the Presidential Election cases.”

