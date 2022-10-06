Keyamo slams critics, says APC under no compulsion to reveal Tinubu’s whereabouts

Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, stated on Thursday that the party can no longer spend every minute defending Bola Tinubu’s whereabouts.

Though Tinubu is the APC’s presidential flagbearer, he has not yet been elected president of Nigeria, Keyamo claimed, adding that Nigerians were misinterpreting the issues at hand.

Keyamo further stated that as a result, the party, Tinubu, and the presidential campaign committee will not be making public announcements to clarify the location of the former governor of Lagos State.

Keyamo, who also serves as the Minister of State for Labor and Employment, stated these on Thursday morning’s episode of Arise TV’s The Morning Show.

Keyamo said, “My information about our candidate is that he is hale and hearty. That is the information I get this morning. He is out of the country and he will be back in a matter of days. It is as straightforward as that.

“There is no controversy and no indication that there should be cause for concern. I do understand that he is a candidate for an election but we should also understand that he is not a president too.

“And to issue a statement every minute as to his whereabouts? the standard is not as high as being the president of Nigeria. He is just a candidate. Yes, he has some responsibilities towards the electorates and I do agree, but the standard is not as high as a president in office who could at every point in time issue statements as to his whereabouts.

“We are not going to live our lives for the opposition and mischief makers. I know there are some genuine concerns and inquiries, but there are also mischief makers. For those who are genuine like you, I think you should be satisfied when a campaign council spokesperson comes on air and say he (Tinubu) is hale and hearty. If you probe further, then it is mischievous.

“I spoke with Seyi (Tinubu’s son). The son is with him and the son says “daddy is okay” and that is our discussion this morning.”

On October 3, 2022, Tinubu denied the death rumors and said he was strong and healthy.

Additionally, he denied rumours that he had dropped out of the presidential contest.

In a tweet accompanied by a video showing him working out on a fitness bike, he wrote, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

