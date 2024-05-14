Keyamo urges Air France-KLM to offer fair ticket prices to Nigerian travelers

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called on Air France-KLM to make lower-priced ticket fares available to Nigerian travelers, emphasizing the need for fairness in ticketing.

This request was made during a meeting with the airline’s team, as disclosed in a press statement on Monday.

The statement reads in part, “During the meeting, Air France-KLM expressed appreciation for the improved facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, particularly acknowledging the enhanced experience at wing E.

“Highlighting their commitment to innovation and service excellence, Air France-KLM announced the launch of their new Airbus A330/A350 aircraft.

Read Also: Nigerian govt may need supplementary budget to meet demands of new minimum wage, says IMF

“Air France-KLM commended the Minister for his intervention and successful facilitation of fund repatriation, showcasing the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in overcoming challenges within the aviation sector.

“In response, the Minister welcomed the Air France-KLM team and expressed gratitude for their visit. He emphasised the importance of equitable pricing for Nigerian travellers, urging the airline to consider offering lower-priced ticket fares to ensure parity with fares in neighbouring regions.”

The meeting follows the restoration of low-priced fares by foreign airlines, including Air France-KLM, after the Central Bank of Nigeria cleared a $7 billion backlog, including over $700 million in unremitted ticket revenue.

The airlines had suspended low-priced tickets for Nigerian routes over two years ago due to inaccessible ticket revenue.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now