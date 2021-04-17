Keyamo urges Nigerians to stop politicising insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), has implored Nigerians to stop politicising insecurity within the country.

According to Keyamo, security threats remain a global issue.

The SAN made this call on Friday, via a statement on Twitter.

While making reference to recent shootings in the US, Keyamo opined that insecurity was a global phenomenon that has affected every country, adding that this threat is not one to be politicized.

“Yet, another mass shooting in the USA today. The statistics in the US is staggering.

“However, it is no excuse for our state of insecurity and it is immoral for us to compare and say ours is even lesser.

“But we should stop ethnicism and politicising what is clearly a global phenomenon,” Keyamo tweeted.

Nigeria has been battling security issues on different fronts which has escalated into abductions and kidnappings.

Recently, Damasak in Borno State was ransacked by Boko Haram insurgents with the Nigerian Army launching a counter-attack with the view of reclaiming the town.

