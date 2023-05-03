Keyamo warns NLC over alleged partisanship, threat to judges

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has criticized the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over its alleged partisanship and attack on the judiciary.

Keyamo made this claim via a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, noting that lawyers should not be used by selfish parties to sabotage the judiciary.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier cautioned judges against being compromised as they oversee election petition tribunals.

Joe Ajaero, NLC president, spoke on Sunday in Abuja at a press conference organised by the Labour and Civil Society Movement Front.

Ajaero said the organised labour and civil society movements will create a “hall of shame” for judges that compromise the process.

He said there are concerns that election tribunals are yet to commence sitting on petitions from aggrieved candidates who participated in the elections.

However, Keyamo, in his response, said, “The only constitutional watchdog over the judiciary and judicial officers is the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“It negates the very foundation of one of the principles of natural justice for a party to a case or its sympathizers and/or supporters to say they are constituting themselves as ‘watchdogs’ over the umpire (the judiciary) which is to decide case(s) in which they have an interest.

“That principle of natural justice is nemo judex in causa sua – no person can be a judge in a case in which they have an interest.

“All counsel involved in these election petitions must also caution their clients not to tacitly or directly promote or encourage such behaviour that seek to threaten or intimidate our revered Justices. The Tribunals and Courts should decide these cases devoid of any kind of intimidation from any of the parties and their supporters.”

