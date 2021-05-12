Keyamo will make a better Information Minister than Lai Mohammed —El-Rufai's son, Bashir | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Keyamo will make a better Information Minister than Lai Mohammed —El-Rufai’s son, Bashir
Son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir, may have started a campaign to see his friend and business partner, Festus Keyamo, the current Minister of State for Labour and Employment, made the Minister of Information or the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).
In a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Bashir said “all the madness being experienced in the country would be non-existent” if Keyamo was to replace Lai Mohammed in the Information Ministry or Abubakar Malami as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General.
Bashir believes Keyamo would do a better job in any of the two ministries than what the current occupants of the positions are doing.
”@fkeyamo (SAN) would have been a great Attorney General or Minister Of Information & Culture sha. All this madness will be non-existent,” Bashir posted.
Read also: Keyamo is in pains, the cabal is in pains, Eedris shades minister
He however did not make mention of the ‘madness’ he was referring to.
For those who don’t know, Bashir and Keyamo have a long history as close friends and have been involved in some businesses together.
Keyamo played a big role when Bashir got married to Halima Nwakego Kazaure, the daughter of a former Senator from Jigawa State, Ibrahim Kazaure.
By Isaac Dachen…
