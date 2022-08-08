Khalid, Phyna, Ilebaye, 2 others nominated for eviction from Big Brother Naija

The new head of the house in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season Seven, Adekunle, has nominated five housemates for possible eviction next Sunday.

Adekunle emerged as the HoH on Monday.

The nominees were- Phyna, Khalid, Ilebaye, Bryann and Groovy.

The nomination was the second in one week for Phyna and Khalid.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: Adekunle emerges head of house for week 3

Two housemates – Christy O and Cyph – were evicted from the house on Sunday night.

Their eviction followed the disqualification of Beauty from the show for unruly behavior.

In a brief chat with Big Brother, Adekunle named the housemates for strategic reasons.

