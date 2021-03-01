Kidnap of 317 Zamfara schoolgirls girls a vile abduction –Pope Francis | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kidnap of 317 Zamfara schoolgirls girls a vile abduction –Pope Francis
The head of the Roman Catholic church, Pope Francis has described the abduction of 317 school girls in Zamfara State by bandits as a “vile” abduction.
Pope Francis made the comments on Sunday during his weekly Sunday Angelus address to the Catholic faithful on Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican.
READ ALSO: Pope Francis appoints Kukah into Council on promotion of human dignity and development
He also prayed for the release of the schoolgirls who were kidnapped from their hostels in Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State by suspected bandits.
He said; “I join the bishops of Nigeria in condemning this vile abduction of 317 young girls.
“Let us pray for these girls, so that they may return home quickly,” Pope Francis added.
