Kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel released

Nollywood thespians, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have been released by their kidnappers.

This was made known in a statement on the Instagram handle of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) signed by Monalisa Chinda Coker Director of Communications of the guild.

According to the statement published on Wednesday, August 3, the kidnapped actors were unscathed and returned in healthy conditions.

“This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed,” part of the statement read.

The statement reads further, “The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.”

The concluding part of the statement reads;

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all [email protected]

