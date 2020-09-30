Kidnapped Catholic priest, others freed | Ripples Nigeria

A Catholic priest, Jude Onyebadi, who was kidnapped in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State, has been released.
He is the parish priest of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Issele-Azagba, a community close to Asaba.
He was kidnapped alongside three of his workers last Saturday by unknown gunmen at his farm around the Isele-Uku/Issele-Mkpetime Road in Aniocha council.
The police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the release of the priest.
Meanwhile, it was not stated if a ransom was paid in exchange for his freedom.
