Kidnapped Catholic priest, others freed | Ripples Nigeria

Kidnapped Catholic priest, others freed

September 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Catholic priest, Jude Onyebadi, who was kidnapped in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State, has been released.

He is the parish priest of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Issele-Azagba, a community close to Asaba.

He was kidnapped alongside three of his workers last Saturday by unknown gunmen at his farm around the Isele-Uku/Issele-Mkpetime Road in Aniocha council.

The police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the release of the priest.

Meanwhile, it was not stated if a ransom was paid in exchange for his freedom.

